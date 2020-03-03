Future of Craft Vodka Market Analyzed in a New Study2018 – 2028

Global Craft Vodka Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

leading vendors including Heaven Hill Brands have upped their marketing game to attract a larger consumer base.

The leading vendors are focusing on leveraging the presence of multiple sellers of liquor in the emerging economies.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global craft vodka market include –

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

William Grant & Sons Ltd

Global Craft Vodka Market: Growth Drivers

Use at Annual Events and Celebrations

The trend of dedicated cocktail parties to celebrate new events, weddings, and other ceremonies has played a vital role in the growth of the global craft vodka market. Furthermore, the consumption of vodka is not limited to a particular age group, and people from young adults to the elderly have a taste for craft vodka.

Dilution of Vodka is a Popular Trend

For people who do not prefer energetic drinks, craft vodka can be diluted in water to mellow down its taste. The solubility of craft vodka in water has led to increased use of this form of liquor.

Global Craft Vodka Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global craft vodka market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The consumption of craft vodka amongst elite groups in Europe has increased in recent times. The market for craft vodka in Asia Pacific is also gradually gaining momentum.

The global craft vodka market segmented as:

Distiller Type

Large craft distiller

Medium craft distiller

Small craft distiller

The global craft vodka market segmented as:

