Furniture Logistics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Furniture Logistics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Furniture Logistics Market was valued at USD 90,137.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,29,875.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Furniture Logistics market are listed in the report.

expeditors international

UPS

DEUTSCHE POST AG

DB SCHENKER

KUEHNE + NAGEL international AG

C.H. Robinson

Agility Logistics

Allcargo Logistics

Ceva Logistics

Damco International A/S

GATI

Imperial Logistics

Hub Group

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Ryder

Schneider Logistics

Sinotrans

Wincanton