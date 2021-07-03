Fungicides Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Fungicides Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Fungicides Market was valued at USD 14.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.68% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Fungicides market are listed in the report.

The DOWChemical Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Syngenta AG

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Nippon Soda Co.

BASF SE

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Bayer Cropscience AG

FMC Corporation