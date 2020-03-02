Fungal Infections Market Comprehensive Survey 2025

Global Fungal Infections Market: Overview

Fungi, which includes yeasts, molds, and mildews are some of the common parasites that infect different parts of the human body. Lungs, genitals, skin, digestive tract, liver, and other tissues are commonly affected by fungal infections.

There are some rare types of fungal infections such as fungal keratitis, mucormycosis, and hisptoplasmosis for which treatment is not available. This has led many fungal infections market players to conduct research activities for the development of drugs for the treatment of these fungal infections. For instance, IASO Pharma Inc. has developed a drug PB-200a for the treatment of aspergillos infection.

Global Fungal Infections Market: Market Segmentation

The global fungal infections market is segmented based on the basis of fungal infections, namely Aspergillos, Candidiasis, C.neoformans cryptoccosis, Dermatophytes, Histoplasmosis, Sporotrichosis, Blastomycosis, Coccidiomycosis, C.gatti cryptococcosis, Fungal Keratitis, Mucormycosis, and Sporotrichosis.

Global Fungal Infection Market: Condition Overview

Pneumocystis pneumonia is the most severe and commonly occurring fungal infection caused by the fungus Pneumocystis jirovecii. It is mostly prevalent in individuals with weakened immune systems such as those suffering from AIDS. Dermatophytes and Candidiasis are other two types of commonly occurring fungal infections. Candidiasis mostly affects soft moist area or skin around the nails in the human body. For instance, vaginal yeast infection in women and diaper rash in babies occur due to candidiasis.

Dermatophytes cause hair, skin, and hair infections. These infections are also known as ringworm or tinea. Some other fungal infections are not common all over the world but are prevalent in specific regions such as blastomycosis in U.S. and Canada and coccidomycosis in Mexico, southwest U.S., and Central and South America.

The fungal infections market is divided on the basis of diagnosis into laboratory test, biopsy, and medical imaging. Laboratory testing comprises microscopic examination and blood tests of fungal culture. Fungal culture is the most is one of the most common diagnostic techniques used for detecting fungal infections, while blood test is commonly used to diagnose blastomycosis and coccidomycosis infections.

Medical imaging, which includes CT scans and X-rays is usually performed to detect pnueumocystis pneumonia. Biopsy involves extracting a small part of the infected tissue and is examined under the microscope for the presence of specific fungus. Biopsy is usually performed for the diagnosis of aspergillos, pneumocytosis pneumonia, and sporotrichosis.

On the basis of treatment, the global fungal infections market is divided into antifungal creams and shampoos, antifungal injections, and antifungal oral medicines. Antifungal creams are mainly used for the treatment of fungal infection of the skin and vagina. Some of the commonly used antifungal creams are econazole, ketoconazole, terbinafine, nystatin, amorolfine, clotrimazole, miconazole, tioconazole, and griseofulvin. In case of few fungal infections, which leads to secondary condition such as rashes, antifungal creams are mixed with steroid hydrocortisone for treatment. Antifungal shampoos containing ketoconazole are utilized for treating scalp fungal infection such as dermatophytes.

Some of the oral medications used for fungal infections are micanazole, terbinafine, Itraconazole, posaconazole, nystatin, fluconazole, griseofulvin, and voriconazole. Antifungal injections are mostly used for treating severe cases of fungal infection.

Major Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report outlines the vendor landscape of the global fungal infections market, which includes a detailed competitive profile of leading companies in this market. Some of the leading companies are Eli Lily and Company, Samyang Corporation, Eisai Co. Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, and Helix Biomedic Inc.