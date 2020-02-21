Functional Safety Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Functional Safety Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Functional Safety Market was valued at USD 4.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Functional Safety market are listed in the report.

Schneider Electric SE

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH + Co Kg

ABB

TUV Rheiland AG

Siemens AG

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation