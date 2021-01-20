Functional Printing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Functional Printing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Functional Printing Market was valued at USD 7.84 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 37.11 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Functional Printing market are listed in the report.

Stratasys

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

EOS GmbH

The Exone Company

Voxeljet AG

Arcam AB