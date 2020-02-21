Functional Foods and Drinks Market Sales: Marketing Channel Development Trend and Strategy Analysis with Forecast to 2026

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Industry to reach USD 379 billion by 2026. Global Functional Foods and Drinks Industry valued approximately USD 245 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.42% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The major driving factor of global Functional Foods and Drinks Industry increasing health awareness & busy lifestyles, addressing perceived nutritional shortfalls and increasing consumer interest. In addition, growing understand of how a proper diet can enhance immunity and young generation are giving importance to their fitness are also some other the factor that drives the Industry of functional food and drinks. Moreover, rising disposable income and increasing demand for fortified food and drinks products. The major restraining factor of global functional food and drink Industry are costly compare to regular product and food security concern & regulation. In addition, the economic downturn is impelling consumer to switch to cheaper groceries. Functional food is a food which has an additional function often relating to disease prevention and health promotion by adding new ingredients or more of existing ingredients whereas functional drink is a drink which typically intended to convey health benefit. Some ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals or additional raw material. Functional foods are foods that have a potentially positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition. Proponents of functional foods say they promote optimal health and help reduce the risk of disease. A familiar example of a functional food is oatmeal because it contains soluble fiber that can help lower cholesterol levels. Some foods are modified to have health benefits. An example is orange juice that’s been fortified with calcium for bone health.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverage

Dietary Supplements

By Application

Energy/Sport Nutritional

Immune Support & Supplement

Digestive Health

Healthy Foods or snacking

Others

Brief introduction about Functional Foods and Drinks Market:

Chapter 1. Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020

Chapter 2. Functional Foods and Drinks Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]

Chapter 3. Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Chapter 4. Global Functional Foods and Drinks Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)

Chapter 5. Functional Foods and Drinks Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Chapter 6. Functional Foods and Drinks (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.

Chapter 7. Global Functional Foods and Drinks Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.

Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis

