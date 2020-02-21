Functional Food Ingredient Market Growth Rate(%) , Competitive Dynamics , Manufacturing Plants And Forecast By 2026

Global Functional Food Ingredient Industry to reach USD 145 billion by 2025. Global Functional Food Ingredient Industry valued approximately USD 74 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.62% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The major driving factor of global functional food ingredient Industry are increasing number of chronic cases, growing disposable income of the individuals and rising health awareness among consumers. In addition, changing modern lifestyle and dietary pattern is another major driving factor, which is estimated to accelerate the growth of the Industry in the near future. The major restraining factor of global function food ingredient Industry are vulnerability to seasonal changes, ingredients of functional food ingredients are expensive and government stringent rules and regulation for food & safety. Moreover, food safety concerns is also the major restrain that causing hindrance in the Industry of functional food ingredients. The major opportunity is Development of different techniques to create high-value natural carotenoids. The functional food ingredient are the ingredients used in preparation of functional food. The ingredients that are added in this functional food prevent disease, increase immunity and promote the health and fitness.

Market Segmentation

By Ingredient Type

Vitamins

Proteins and Amin Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics and Dietary Fibre

Carotenoids

Omega3 & 6 Fatty Acid

Essential Oils

Others

By Health Benefit

Nutrition

Bone Health

Heart Health

Cancer

Immunity

Other

By Application

Baby Food

Sport/Nutrition Bars

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives

Convenience Beverage

Others

