Fumed Silica Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

This report looks at the global market Fumed Silica Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global fumed silica market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Fumed Silica market are listed in the report.

Evonik Industries

Wacker Chemie AG

Applied Material Solutions

Dongyue Group

Cabot Corporation

Kemitura A/S

Agsco Corporation

Gelest

Orisil

China Silicon Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation

Guangzhou Henan High-Industry Co.

Henan Xunyu Chemical Co.

Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co.