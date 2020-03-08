FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2022

In this report, the global FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market report include:

AGC Matex Co. Ltd.

Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Inc.

Creative Pultrusions Inc.

Delta Composite Structures, LLC

Eurograte Fiberglass Grating

Exel Composites Oyj

Ferrotech International FZE

Fibergrate Composite Structures Ltd.

Fibrolux GmbH

McNichols Company

Meiser GmbH

Strongwell Corporation

Suzhou Grating Co., Ltd. (iGrid)

Techno Composites Domine GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by Process Type:

Molded Grating

Pultruded Grating

by Resin Type:

Polyester Resin

Vinylester Resin

Phenolic Resin

Polyurethane Resin

Segment by Application

Industrial

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

The study objectives of FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating Market Report are:

To analyze and research the FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

