FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry

The global FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGC Matex Co. Ltd.

Bedford Reinforced Plastics, Inc.

Creative Pultrusions Inc.

Delta Composite Structures, LLC

Eurograte Fiberglass Grating

Exel Composites Oyj

Ferrotech International FZE

Fibergrate Composite Structures Ltd.

Fibrolux GmbH

McNichols Company

Meiser GmbH

Strongwell Corporation

Suzhou Grating Co., Ltd. (iGrid)

Techno Composites Domine GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by Process Type:

Molded Grating

Pultruded Grating

by Resin Type:

Polyester Resin

Vinylester Resin

Phenolic Resin

Polyurethane Resin

Segment by Application

Industrial

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

The FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating ? What R&D projects are the FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating players implementing? Which segment will lead the global FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market by 2029 by product type?

The FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market.

Critical breakdown of the FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) Grating market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

