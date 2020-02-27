Freight Forwarding Market Growth, Demand, Opportunity, Future Trends and Forecast by 2027 some Major Key Players CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, KUEHNE + NAGEL,

The Global Freight Forwarding Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Freight Forwarding Market This quality Freight Forwarding report is structured with full commitment and transparency in research. This market research report offers CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. This market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the two other major success factors of this market report. Competitive analysis covered in this Freight Forwarding market report helps to get ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.

The research study on Global Freight Forwarding Market organizes the overall perspective of the industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the Freight Forwarding Market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the Freight Forwarding market size as well as factors controlling market growth.

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global Freight Forwarding Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the lower cost associated with availing integrated services instead of availing it individually from different providers.

The key players examine the Freight Forwarding market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Freight Forwarding expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Freight Forwarding strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Freight Forwarding market are:

Agility;

DHL International GmbH.;

DSV;

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.;

CEVA Logistics;

DB Schenker;

KUEHNE + NAGEL;

Bolloré Logistics;

PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.;

Sinotrans India Private Limited;

CMA CGM; C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.;

Nippon Express;

Dachser;

DIMERCO;

CJ Logistics Corporation;

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and GEODIS.

Market Definition: Global Freight Forwarding Market

Freight forwarding can be defined as the integrated services provided by various logistics and transportation companies wherein these organisations arrange for the safe transportation of cargo from one particular location to another. The services included in this category are packaging, documentation, transportation & warehousing and value-added services.

Segmentation: Global Freight Forwarding Market

Freight Forwarding Market : By Type

Air Freight Forwarding Sea Freight Forwarding Rail Freight Forwarding Road Freight Forwarding



Freight Forwarding Market : By Service

Packaging Documentation Transportation & Warehousing Value-Added Service (VAS)



Freight Forwarding Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Freight Forwarding Market:

In April 2019, DSV announced that they had acquired PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. in a USD 4.6 billion acquisition. The acquired organisation will be renamed as “DSV Panalpina”. This acquisition will create a global leader in transportation and logistics services provision.

In March 2019, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. announced that they had acquired “The Space Cargo Group” for an approximate amount of USD 48 million. This acquisition will improve the market share of C.H. in Spain as well as the Colombia region along with improving the service capabilities of the organisation globally.

Freight Forwarding Market: Drivers

Rapid growth and increased adoption of e-commerce is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence of inter-country trade and increasing demand for low-cost trade services from various consumers is expected to drive the market growth

Freight Forwarding Market : Restraints

Increasing prevalence of nearshoring manufacturing activities globally which is expected to result in lack of adoption of trade activities is expected to restrain the market growth

