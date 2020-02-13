France Spinal Surgery Devices Market 2020 Growth, Trends and Business Opportunities

France’s market for spinal surgery devices is estimated to be worth USD 0.868 billion for the year 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1.115 billion by the end of 2019. The CAGR during this period of the forecast is projected to be 5.12%. This escalation is developing the need to analyze, review and forecast the growth of the spinal surgery devices market. Owing to the rapid evolution of the market in the use of fracture repair devices, medical device companies that are able to launch new innovative equipment will be rewarded with huge benefits.

France Spinal Surgery Devices Market-Market Dynamics

The report details several factors driving and restraining the market. Some of these are listed below.

Drivers

Some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market are:

Rise in the technological advances in the field of spinal surgery

Increase in geriatric population

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive devices

Increasing obese population

Restraints

Some of the factors limiting market growth are:

Expensive treatment procedures

High cost & time involved in getting approval for the surgery process

Reimbursement issues

The report studies in detail the markets for different spinal surgery devices, which include spinal fusion devices, fracture repair devices, arthroplasty devices, non-fusion devices and spinal decompression related devices. The fracture repair devices currently dominate the spinal surgery devices market.

What the Report Offers

Market analysis for France’s spinal surgery devices market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on the global and regional scale.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share for the next 5 years.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped.

The various applications of spinal surgery devices have been discussed in detail, in addition to a comprehensive overview of the market.

