France Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market 2020 Growth, Trends and Business Opportunities

France’s diagnostic imaging equipment market is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by the end of 2020, with MRI, PET, SPECT and CT technologies set to dominate the market.

Currently, North America dominates the market with nearly 20% of its gross domestic product spent on healthcare by the USA. Europe is the second largest market for diagnostic imaging equipment in the world. This trend will continue in the near future. This is due to the higher disposable income available and rapid technological advances in the form of new innovative technologies being adopted in the EU region.

This escalation is developing the need to analyze, review and forecast the growth of the diagnostic imaging equipment market. Owing to the rapid evolution of the market in the use of imaging technology, medical device companies that are able to launch new innovative equipment will be rewarded with huge benefits.

France Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market-Market Dynamics

The report details several factors driving and restraining the market. Some of these are listed below.

Drivers

Some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market are:

Increasing aging population

Increased adoption of diagnostic imaging by the medical industry

Technological advances and rapid innovation

Increased incidence of chronic diseases

Restraints

Some of the factors limiting the growth of the market are:

Expensive procedures and equipment

Side effects of diagnostic imaging procedures

Saturation in the developed regions

The report studies the markets for different diagnostic imaging products, which include CT, SPECT, PET, MRI, Ultrasound, Scintigraphy, tactile imaging and a few others. MRI currently dominates the diagnostic imaging market globally.

What the Report Offers

Market analysis for France’s diagnostic imaging equipment market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on the global and regional scale.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share for the next five years.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped.

The various applications of diagnostic imaging equipment have been discussed in detail, in addition to a comprehensive overview of the market”

