FPSO Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2027

FPSO Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The FPSO Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the FPSO Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of FPSO by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes FPSO definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
Global FPSO Market, by Type
- Converted
- New-build
- Redeployed
Global FPSO Market, by Operator
- Small Independent
- Large Independent
- Leased Operator
- Major National Oil Companies (NOC’s)
Global FPSO Market, by Application
- Shallow Water
- Deep Water
- Ultra-deep Water
Global FPSO Market, by Hull
- Single Hull
- Double Hull
Global FPSO Market, by Propulsion
- Self-propelled
- Towed
Global FPSO Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Norway
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- India
- China
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Nigeria
- Angola
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The converted segment accounted for a major share of the FPSO market in 2017 due to low capital requirement and faster deployment of converted FPSOs as compared to new-build FPSOs
- International Maritime Organization (IMO) Regulation, by Region
- Analysis Investment Scenario, by Key Market Players
- Rise in investment in offshore oil and gas exploration, especially in deep water (500 to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above) areas
- The report provides an exhaustive list of upcoming and existing list FPSO and its storage capacity, owners, operators, project status, etc.
- Latin America is likely to be a leading player of the global FPSO market during the forecast period
