FPSO Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2027

FPSO Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market. The FPSO Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the FPSO Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This report covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of FPSO by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes FPSO definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

By Market Players:

segmented as follows:

Global FPSO Market, by Type

Converted

New-build

Redeployed

Global FPSO Market, by Operator

Small Independent

Large Independent

Leased Operator

Major National Oil Companies (NOC’s)

Global FPSO Market, by Application

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-deep Water

Global FPSO Market, by Hull

Single Hull

Double Hull

Global FPSO Market, by Propulsion

Self-propelled

Towed

Global FPSO Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Norway Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia India China Malaysia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Nigeria Angola Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The converted segment accounted for a major share of the FPSO market in 2017 due to low capital requirement and faster deployment of converted FPSOs as compared to new-build FPSOs

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Regulation, by Region

Analysis Investment Scenario, by Key Market Players

Rise in investment in offshore oil and gas exploration, especially in deep water (500 to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above) areas

The report provides an exhaustive list of upcoming and existing list FPSO and its storage capacity, owners, operators, project status, etc.

Latin America is likely to be a leading player of the global FPSO market during the forecast period

The key insights of the FPSO market report: