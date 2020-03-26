Forecast On Flies Repellent Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2027

Global “Flies Repellent ” Market Research Study
Market: Competitive Landscape
The report includes a detailed analysis of the global flies repellent market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, and raw material analysis. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global flies repellent industry.
The report highlights major companies operating in the global flies repellent market including S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., New Avon LLC., Coghlan’s Ltd., ExOfficio LLC., Homs LLC., PIC Corporation, and 3M among others.
These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain),and products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the flies repellent market.
The global flies repellent market is segmented as below:
Global Flies Repellent Market, by Product
- Sprays/Aerosol
- Cream & Oil
- Others
Global Flies Repellent Market, by Ingredient
- Natural Ingredients
- Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus
- Citronella Oil
- Pyrethrin
- Synthetic Ingredients
- DEET
- Picaridin
- IR3535
- Permethrin
Global Flies Repellent Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Organized Retail
- Unorganized Retail
Global Flies Repellent Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Thailand
- Australia
- Pakistan
- Myanmar
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Ethiopia
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
