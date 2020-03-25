Forecast On Destination Market Insights Market Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2025

An Overview of the Global Destination Market Insights Market

The global Destination Market Insights market study touches on the growth prospects of the market during the historic period (2014-2018) as well as the forecast period (2019-2029).

The report offers a segment-wise analysis of the global Destination Market Insights market wherein the value, market share and growth of each segment is provided in detail. On the basis of product type, the Destination Market Insights market is bifurcated into product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. In addition, based on the application type, the market is segmented into application 1, application 2, application 3, and application 4.

Some of most established players taken into consideration include:

The report provides a region-wise analysis of the global Destination Market Insights market and tracks the major developments, technological advances, regulatory changes, and other factors that are forecasted to impact the growth of the market in each region.

Summary

Analysis of destination markets, infrastructure and attractions, as well as risks and opportunities in the East Africa region. This report explores the types of travelers that visit the region as well as a SWOT analysis. Mozambique, Mauritius and Madagascar are looked into in detail.

Key Highlights

– With approximately two million international arrivals in 2019, Mozambique is the largest tourist market in the region of East Africa.

– Kenya is the second most visited country within East Africa, with 1.5 million people visiting in 2019. This total marked the continuation of an increase in arrival numbers to Kenya since 2015.

– Wellness tourism is becoming an important sub-sector in the East African tourism industry with an increasing number of spas opening up across the region. It is therefore becoming increasingly important to have some form of quality control and certification process in order to ensure that local and international guests, who come with high expectations and are paying large sums of money, have their expectations at least met.

– The region is set up very well for adventurers and nature lovers. Tourism companies can capitalize on the unique experiences travelers can enjoy in East Africa. Hikers will find a wide range of trails across the region with waterfalls, lakes and coastlines in abundance.

Scope

– This report is part of GlobalData’s Destination Market Insights Series.

– These reports provide an in-depth analysis of a tourist destination and its key source markets, as well as an assessment of the trends and issues in the covered destniantion market, in this case East Africa.

The presented study provides a thorough analysis for the following information:

Year-on-year growth assessment of the various regional markets

Evolving consumption trends of each market segment

Recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and research activities within the Destination Market Insights market

Growth analysis of the different products, applications, and end use industries

Historical and future trends influencing the prospects of the Destination Market Insights market during the forecast period

The well-researched study provides answers to some key questions such as:

What is the most prominent trends that can be observed in the global Destination Market Insights market? What are the various factors expected to shape the growth of the global Destination Market Insights market? Which recent innovations or product launches in the Destination Market Insights market are making the headlines? What is the USP of the top selling products in the Destination Market Insights market? What is the most preferred growth strategy adopted by market players?

