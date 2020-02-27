FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts, Outlook -2026 | Peony Love, Ruipu mudan, Henan Xiangyue

“

FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The FoodPharmaceutical Peony market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the FoodPharmaceutical Peony market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, FoodPharmaceutical Peony market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides FoodPharmaceutical Peony industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Peony Love, Ruipu mudan, Henan Xiangyue, Weizhen Guose Agriculture, Gansu Wanlinxiqi, Anhui Chinature, Klorane, Martin Bauer Group, Naolys, Active Organics, Naturex, Aunutra, Nelsons Natural World, Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry, Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry, Pioneer Herb, Xi’an Shenyuan, Novoherb, King-Stone, Nutra Green ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1514918/global-foodpharmaceutical-peony-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

The peony is a flowering plant in the genus paeonia. The country-of-origin of peony is from China. Now, peony is transplanted into many countries, such as Japan, Korea, USA, Europe and other countries, especially ornamental peony. Ornamental peony is generally not considered to not have food and pharmaceutical value. Peony comes in many varieties: paeonia decomposita, paeonia abchasica, paeonia anomala, paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii, etc. Many of them are ornamental peony not paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii. Paeonia ostii and paeonia rockii have a lot of food and pharmaceutical value. Their seeds and flower can be used to extract the oil and their roots can be used to extract paeonol. Besides that, the extract of leaf and stem also has food and pharmaceutical value. In a word, the extract of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii has food and pharmaceutical value.

Food/pharmaceutical peony mainly refers to paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii. The seed of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii can be produce peony seed oil, which is a new resources food in China. The root of paeonia ostia can be extracted paeonol, which is an herbal remedy in traditional Chinese medicine and has anti-inflammatory and analgesic function. Since 2011, NHFPC approved peony seed oil as new resources food, so peony seed oil industry develop rapidly and many flower growers in Anhui, Shandong, Shaanxi province enlarge the culture area of paeonia ostia.

Owning to as national flower, paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii is only planted in China, such as Shandong, Anhui, Shaanxi province, and this peony hardly export to other country. So the raw material- paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii of extractive of food and pharmaceutical peony mainly come from China.

The production of food and pharmaceutical peony’s extractive is mainly in China, at the same time, other countries also extract paeonol from paeonia ostia’s root. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of food and pharmaceutical peony demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 37.67% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the production of food and pharmaceutical peony in China will increase from 54.2 MT in 2010 to 243 MT in 2015, accompanied with an average production growth of 52.36% in the coming five years.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of food and pharmaceutical peony. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global FoodPharmaceutical Peony market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in FoodPharmaceutical Peony market:

Peony Love, Ruipu mudan, Henan Xiangyue, Weizhen Guose Agriculture, Gansu Wanlinxiqi, Anhui Chinature, Klorane, Martin Bauer Group, Naolys, Active Organics, Naturex, Aunutra, Nelsons Natural World, Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry, Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry, Pioneer Herb, Xi’an Shenyuan, Novoherb, King-Stone, Nutra Green

The Essential Content Covered in the Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the FoodPharmaceutical Peony market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for FoodPharmaceutical Peony, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the FoodPharmaceutical Peony market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the FoodPharmaceutical Peony market?

✒ How are the FoodPharmaceutical Peony market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Paeonia Ostii

Paeonia Rockii

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food industry

Pharmaceutical industry

FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of FoodPharmaceutical Peony industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of FoodPharmaceutical Peony industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of FoodPharmaceutical Peony industry.

✒ Different types and applications of FoodPharmaceutical Peony industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of FoodPharmaceutical Peony industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of FoodPharmaceutical Peony industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of FoodPharmaceutical Peony industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of FoodPharmaceutical Peony industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global FoodPharmaceutical Peony markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the FoodPharmaceutical Peony market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the FoodPharmaceutical Peony market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1514918/global-foodpharmaceutical-peony-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Overview

1.1 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Overview

1.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Paeonia Ostii

1.2.2 Paeonia Rockii

1.3 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players FoodPharmaceutical Peony Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Peony Love

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Peony Love FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Ruipu mudan

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Ruipu mudan FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Henan Xiangyue

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Henan Xiangyue FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Weizhen Guose Agriculture

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Weizhen Guose Agriculture FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Gansu Wanlinxiqi

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Gansu Wanlinxiqi FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Anhui Chinature

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Anhui Chinature FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Klorane

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Klorane FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Martin Bauer Group

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Martin Bauer Group FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Naolys

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Naolys FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Active Organics

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Active Organics FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Naturex

3.12 Aunutra

3.13 Nelsons Natural World

3.14 Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry

3.15 Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry

3.16 Pioneer Herb

3.17 Xi’an Shenyuan

3.18 Novoherb

3.19 King-Stone

3.20 Nutra Green

4 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Application/End Users

5.1 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Segment by Application

5.1.1 Food industry

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical industry

5.2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market Forecast

6.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Paeonia Ostii Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Paeonia Rockii Gowth Forecast

6.4 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Forecast in Food industry

6.4.3 Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Forecast in Pharmaceutical industry

7 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 FoodPharmaceutical Peony Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

$

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1514918/global-foodpharmaceutical-peony-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”