Food Traceability Market 2019-2026 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands

Global Food Traceability Industry to reach USD 28 billion by 2026. Global Food Traceability Industry valued approximately USD 14.7 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.64% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The major driving factor of global food traceability Industry are enhancement in food traceability technologies, growing application in diverse sectors and increasing penetration of modern retail. In addition, increasing number of product recalls, growing consumer concern for food safety and stringent export regulation are the some other driving factor that drives the Industry. The major restraining factors of food traceability Industry are high cost of traceability equipment, privacy issues in data sharing and lack of stringent laws in developing nation. In food processing, the term traceability refers to the recording through means of barcode or RFID tags & other tracking media, all movement of product and steps within the production process. Traceability within the food processing Industry also utilized to identify key high production & quality areas of a business, verses those of low return and where points in the production process may be improved. Food Traceability increases the inventory accuracy that allows the firm to meet customer demand more efficiently. Product tracing system support decision that impact brand reputation of food as it improves food product tracing improves decision making ability. Food traceability reduces time to access critical data in the event of a recall and reduces the scope of a recall. Food traceability also helps identify and minimize certain hidden cost.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

RFID/RTLS

GPS

Barcode

Infrared

Biometrics

By End-User

Food Manufacturers

Ware House/Pack Farms

Food Retailers

Defense & Security Department

Other Government Departments

Other

By Application

Meat & Livestock

Fresh Produce & Seeds

Dairy

Beverages

Fisheries

Others

Brief introduction about Food Traceability Market:

Chapter 1. Global Food Traceability Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020

Chapter 2. Food Traceability Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]

Chapter 3. Global Food Traceability Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Chapter 4. Global Food Traceability Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)

Chapter 5. Food Traceability Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Chapter 6. Food Traceability (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.

Chapter 7. Global Food Traceability Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.

Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis

