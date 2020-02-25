Food Technology Market Sales and Demand Forecast

Global Food Technology Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Food Technology market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Food Technology market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Food Technology market report covers the key segments,

key players operating in the global food technology market are Food Panda, Deliveroo, Uber, Zomato, Tesco PLC, Sainsbury, Grub Hub Inc., Domino’s Pizza Inc., Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, Eat24, McDonald's Corporation, Panera Bread Company, Pizza Hut International, Doordash Inc., and Papa John's International, etc.

Food Technology Market: Regional Outlook

The food technology market is dominated by Western Europe followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The market in Western Europe is expected to witness higher growth due to increase in online delivery penetration in the U.K. and other countries of Western Europe. The demand for the food technology in North America is increasing and is expected to contribute to the market growth owing to the presence of food technology giants. The primary growth factor is the introduction of multiple online delivery platforms to increase customer traffic in the Asia Pacific region. Latin America and MEA markets are projected to contribute a significant share in the global market over the forecast period.

