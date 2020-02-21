Food Service Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Food Service Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Food Service Market was valued at USD 3.1 Trillion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Food Service market are listed in the report.

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group North America

Doctor’s Associates Domino’s

McDonald’s Corp.

Restaurant Brands International

Seven & I Holdings

Sodexo

Starbucks Corporation