Global Food Safety Testing Market Is Expected To Grow With a CAGR of Over 7.5% during Forecast Period, 2019- 2025 | SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, Mérieux, ALS Limited, TUV SÜD, and TÜV Nord Group etc…

According to the recently published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Food Safety Testing Market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 7.5%, forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Food safety testing is referred to the inspection of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. Food testing also involves validation of food product contents as indicated on the labels. Food safety testing has been important factor for maintaining quality of food in terms of ingredients, taste and appearance Contaminants and chemicals which may make an entry at any stage of the food and food products value chain from manufacture till it reaches the consumers, are the main cause of food poisoning, owing to which there is an increased necessity to test such contaminants present in the food and food products.

Global Food Safety Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies like SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, Mérieux, ALS Limited, TUV SÜD, and TÜV Nord Group, Microbac Laboratories, AsureQuality, FoodChain ID), Romer Labs, Symbio Laboratories and RJ Hill Laboratories are keys player in Global Food Safety Market.

Global Food Safety Market: By Target Tested

Pathogens: It will be leading testing in global food testing market in forecast period. Increase in economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds as well as various regulations on food safety, especially in the developed economies, are key factors responsible for the robust growth of pathogens testing. Furthermore, improving stringency of food safety regulations and trend of globalization in food supply trade are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players in future Hence mentioned key factors will grow global food safety testing market in forecast period.

GMOs (Genetically Modified Organism): GMO will be fastest growing testing in global food safety market in forecast period. The key drivers for growth of GMO are increase in consumer awareness for genetically modified organisms in food, and efficient technological trends. Furthermore, lack of information about the nutritional and safety properties of genetically modified food leads consumers to think that they are not safe for consumption. Hence mentioned parameter will witness the growth of GMO in forecast period.

Global Food Safety Market: By Technology

Traditional: Traditional technology will grow with a significant rate in global food safety testing. It includes agar-based method and culture enrichment process, in which culture enrichment process will share maximum market of food safety. Health and risk issues will contribute to growth of global food safety market over forecast period.

Rapid: Rapid technology will be fastest growing technology in global food safety market in forecast period. Rapid technology includes immunoassay-based, convenience-based assay, and other molecular based methods in which Immunodiagnostics accounted for largest market share of the food safety testing. Health and safety risks posed by chemical, microbiological and environmental contaminants are major keys for growth of global food safety testing over forecast period.

Global Food Safety Market: By Food Tested

Meat & Poultry: The meat and poultry segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The key drivers for growing this segment are the contamination of meat & poultry products during processing, packaging, and storing.

Seafood: Seafood segment is projected to grow with a significant growth rate in global food safety over forecast period. A major factor that drives the growth of the seafood testing service industry is the high demand for seafood products such as crustaceans, shrimp, crabs, lobsters, tuna, marlin, and swordfish, due to their nutritional values such as the presence of omega fatty acids and other essential nutrients. Hence mentioned keys will drive the growth of food safety testing over forecast period.

Fruits & Vegetables: The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to be the fastest-growing food in global food safety over forecast period. Easy susceptibility to microbial and other contaminations of food & vegetables are major drivers for growth of global food safety over forecast period.

Global Food Safety Market: By Region

North America Food Safety Market is the leading market contributing to global food safety testing market. Due to presence of food safety testing providing companies, market of North America Food Safety testing will grow over forecast period. The European market accounted for significant growth in the food safety testing market over forecast period. Major key for this regions are and also, food safety policies have been emphasized by efforts from Control Laboratories (CLs), National Reference Laboratories (NRLs), and EU Reference Laboratories (EURLs). Hence mentioned factors will drive food safety testing over forecast period. The Asia Pacific will fastest region in food safety testing market over forecast period. The key factors are consumer awareness, major govt. food safety policy etc. will increase the market of global food safety testing over forecast period.

