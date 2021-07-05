Food Pathogen Testing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Food Pathogen Testing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Food Pathogen Testing Market was valued at USD 7.98billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.44billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Food Pathogen Testing market are listed in the report.

SGS SA

Genetic ID NA

Bureau Veritas SA

MicrobacLaboartories

Intertek Group PLC

Asurequality

Eurofins Scientific

ALS Limited

Silliker