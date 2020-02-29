Food Gelatin Research Report 2020: Global Share, Size Estimation, Top Manufacturers, Sales Revenue, Cost Structure, Business Challenges, Future Challenges & Forecast 2025

Food gelatin has several applications in the food industry owing to its property of elasticity and quick dissolving in solutions. Gelatin also provides consistency and stability to food products. In parts of Europe, gelatin sheets are still available and used. These sheets when kept in water would cut the food shipping cost.

Increased demand of functional food

The study of food gelatin market trends has indicated a steady growth and is predicted to grow over the period. This is due to the constant growth in functional food, processed food and popularity among people for good-quality food produces. Gelatin is widely used in bakery and confectionary products like pastry, cake, jelly and other specialty foods. Gelatin has an exclusive amino acid organization in its sequence, and has great amount of alsnine, glycine and proline. Due to the biologically lively peptide sequences present in the primary structure, the gelatins are bioactivities.

Food gelatin finds usage in dairy industry and frozen foods as a colloid to cut crystallization of ice and sugar. It is also used as an emulsifier and extender to produce, low fat margarine products. Though food gelatin market size is growing, there are various factors affecting the overall growth prospects. Almost xx% of food gelatin comes from pig skins, bones and fish oils and hence there is a very low acceptance of gelatin based product among pure vegetarians and some religious groups. Gelatin obtained from poultry and fish are trending and widely used. Also, there is a scarcity of available raw material in regions like South America, where the demand is high verses the product availability.

The food gelatin market size is analysed on the basis of source, type and application. On the basis of type the food gelatin market size is segmented as Type A, used as a food grade gelatin in confectionary product and Type B, used for dairy products. Gelatin has huge demand in the sports drink industry owing to the low fat and high protein content. Based on source it is divided as pig skin, bovine hide, bones, fish skin and many more. Food gelatin market size on the basis of application is divided as bakery and confectionary, meat and fish, dairy and desserts, soups and sauces, beverages and many others. The bakery and confectionary contributes up to xx% in food gelatin market share. Other segments included are reduced fat and margarine products, cooked and ready to eat food and diet food. Gelatin is also used as binding agent and stabilizing agent in less fat spread, which is becoming increasingly popular.

Europe is the leader in the food gelatin market due to its use as a low-calorie food option that drives the market. United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Belgium are some other significant contributors to the market share. Asia-Pacific is fast growing steadily owing to consumer preference of high protein product. The Key players in the Food gelatin market are Dongbao, Foodchem® International Corporation, Nitta and Gelnex, Italgelatine (S.P.A) and many more.

Segments:

The various segments of Food gelatin market are,

By End User:

Jelly

Fudge

Ice Cream

Yogurt

Other

By Type

Type A

Type B

By Source

Pig skin

Bovine hide

Bones

Fish Skin

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

