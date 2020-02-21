Food Automation Market by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces

The global food automation Industry is valued at approximately USD 128.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automation is the usage of control systems aimed at the functioning of different types of machinery and equipment without human interference. Growing demand for production, profitability, and superiority in food Industry adoption of automation is increasing. Also, automation in the food Industry promotes better quality control and better quality assurance. Hence, automation is extremely critical for the food industry as it matches the environmental regulatory agencies and food safety terms. Whereas, rising demand for automation in the food sector is a key trend for the industrial automation and process control Industry. Advancements in food automation have transformed the performance of various food sectors. However, high initial investment related to the installation of such equipment is major factor that impedes the growth of the industry over the forecast period of 2019-2026.On the basis of segmentation, the food automation industry is segmented into Product and Application. On the basis of the product segment, the food automation industry is segmented into discrete controller and visualization, generators and motors, linear and rotary products, motor controls and others. The Generators and Motors segment is on surging trend in the global scenario. The same segment holds the leading position in the food automation Industry. The Generators and Motors segment is expected to be valued at USD 5151.9 million in terms of revenue (in 2026). Food manufacturers need to become more flexible and agile to satisfy the increasing and changing requirements of consumers and retailers. Food automation products are gaining traction globally as it simplifies the food wrapping process, which includes sorting, packaging, and food management processes. High adoption of automation in the Food Industry is observed owing to the increasing demand for productivity, quality, and profitability. Using automation, food manufacturers can use various products such as machine vision systems in order to measure some aspects of the outcomes of the manufacturing process (such as texture, shape, size, and location) that is indicative of the efficiency, quality, and accuracy of the process. The measures parameters can be used as feedback in real-time control loop which optimizes process through variations in process parameters (such as temperature, speed, and flow rate). Increasing the necessity to overcome challenges of sustaining the product quality and safety coupled with the need to maintain the effective and smooth functioning of systems is anticipated to foster the growth of the food automation products. Among the product segment, generators and motors are gaining acceptance owing to its inherent advantages such as help to run food Industry applications, from raw material handling to processing and conveying, to packaging and storing, without compromising on the standards required in the Industry. Apart from this, the discrete controller and visualization segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment. Factors such as increasing demand for cost-effective and quality food products is anticipated to foster the growth of the segment over the forecast period.On the basis of the application segment, the food automation industry is segmented into bakery, beverages, confectionery, dairy, fruits and vegetables, poultry and others. The beverages segment is on the surging trend in the global scenario. The same segment holds the leading position in the food automation Industry. The beverages segment is expected to be valued at USD 4368.7 million (in 2025) in terms of revenue. Complete vertical integration of beverage manufacturing processes by adopting networked and computerized solution along with the value chain optimization is anticipated to promote the growth of the beverage segment over the forecast period. Further, the rising adoption of automation in the food industry is also anticipated to drive the application segment. For instance: In March 2018, as per the survey conducted by the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies reveals that almost a third of food and beverage processing and 94% of packaging operations are done using automation. Private players are also actively investing funds to promote the integration of automation processes into their manufacturing process. For instance: the United Kingdom based meat producer Moy Park has invested around $ 23.83 million to upgrade its tow poultry processing facilities, which would boost the company’s manufacturing capacity to approximately 6 million birds per week. Similarly, as per the Union Budget 2017-2018, Indian government has committed $1.2 billion to promote dairy processing activities. As a result, the adoption of demand for food automation solutions and systems would increase, promoting the growth of the application segment.North America food automation Industry include United States and Canada for analysis. In the United States, According to Food and Drug Administration, the FDA has stated that the food production in the United States should be done through scientific, risk based and hazard analysis approach as it is mandatory to verify the food importer information. According to Food and Agriculture organization, United States is the second leading country in terms of per capita food consumption globally. According to Food and Agriculture Organization, The United States per capita food consumption accounted for 3750 Kilocalories in the year 2016 as compared to 3430 kilocalories in the year 2015. The surging per capita food consumption creates a lucrative opportunity for the development of food automation as escalating per capita food consumption would enhance the utility and demand of food packaging and food processing which would directly impact the adoption and growth of food automation Industry in the United States.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Discrete Controller and Visualization

Generators and Motors

Linear and Rotary Products

Motor Controls

Others

By Application

Bakery

Beverages

Confectionary

Dairy

Fruits and Vegetables

Poultry

Others

