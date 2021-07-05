Food Allergen Testing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Food Allergen Testing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Food Allergen Testing Market was valued at USD 518.4million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 921.4millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Food Allergen Testing market are listed in the report.

SGS SA

MerieuxNutrisciences Corporation

TUV SUD PSB Pte

Eurofins Scientific SE

MicrobacLaboartories

ALS Limited

Asurequality

Symbio Laboratories

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH