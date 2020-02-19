Folklift Solid Tire Market to Generate Huge Revenue During 2019-2025

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Folklift Solid Tire Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), NEXEN Corporation (South Korea), Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd (Japan), Tube & Solid Tire (United States), Global Rubber Industries (Srilanka), Superior Tire & Rubber Corporation (United States), Initial Appearance LLC (United States) and CAMSO (United States) etc.

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

Folklift solid tires are the tires used for forklift. These tires are the most integral part in determining on what surface a Folklift is meant to work (smooth, flat factory floor, rough outdoor yard, etc.) Each tire has a different thread, compound, and ply rating which helps to ensure the tire used will best suit the application. By keeping Folklift solid tire in good shape it will reduce the stress and wear on the transmission as well as the Folklift driver. Further, Expansion of retail and e-commerce industries has led to higher sales of Folkliftsolid tire market.

Market Trend:

Technological Advancement with Increasing Productivity and Rising Preference for Material Handling Applications

Market Drivers:

Rapid Globalization, Booming Retail and E-commerce Sector and Rising Need in Distribution centers and Warehouses

Opportunities:

Increasing Industrialization in Emerging Countries like India & Mexico and Rising Adoption of Solid Tires Owing To Durable, Maintenance Free, Puncture Resistant Across Waste Handling Other Harsh Application Areas

The Vendors Covered in the Study are:

Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), NEXEN Corporation (South Korea), Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd (Japan), Tube & Solid Tire (United States), Global Rubber Industries (Srilanka), Superior Tire & Rubber Corporation (United States), Initial Appearance LLC (United States) and CAMSO (United States)

Available Customization:

List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Hankook Tire (South Korea), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Michelin (France) and Aichi Tire Industry Co. Ltd (Japan).

