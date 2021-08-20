Folding Carton Packaging Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Folding Carton Packaging Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Folding Carton Packaging Market was valued at USD 119.55 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 173.53 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Folding Carton Packaging market are listed in the report.

Amcor Limited

Huhtamaki Oyi

Sonoco Products Company

Rengo Co.

Stora Enso Oyi

Westrock Company

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG