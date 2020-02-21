Fog Computing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Fog Computing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Fog Computing Market was valued at USD 22.19 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 753.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.4% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Fog Computing market are listed in the report.

Cisco Systems Microsoft Corporation

ARM Holdings PLC

Intel Corporation

GE Digital

Fujitsu

Schneider Electric Software’

Toshiba Corporation

Prismtech Corporation