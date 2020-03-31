Focused Ion Beam Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2027

In this report, the global Focused Ion Beam market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Dynamics

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Evans Analytical Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Fibics Incorporated, TescanOrsay Holding A.S., Raith GmbH, JEOL Ltd., Nanosurf AG, and zeroKNanoTechare some of the major players operating in the focused ion beam marketprofiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Focused Ion Beam Market

Global Focused Ion Beam Market,by Ion Source

Gallium

Gold

Iridium

others

Global Focused Ion Beam Market,by Application

Sample Preparation

Nanofabrication

Others

Global Focused Ion Beam Market,by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



