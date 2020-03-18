Fluoroscopy And C Arms Market to Register CAGR 4.5% Rise in Growth by 2024

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Global Fluoroscopy & C – Arms Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2024”, the global Fluoroscopy and C – Arms market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2016–2024. In the report, Persistence Market Research provides a detailed analysis of the global market performance and throws light on the key factors and trends likely to influence the global Fluoroscopy and C – Arms market over an eight-year forecast period.

Key market drivers and trends

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries along with the adoption of new technology such as flat panel detectors are the major factors driving the growth of the global Fluoroscopy and C – Arms market. Other market growth drivers include the introduction of low priced C – Arms and a growing awareness of interventional surgeries in emerging economies.

Furthermore, a strategic shift towards mobile C – Arms as compared to fixed systems owing to easy handling and improved image quality provided by mobile C – Arms and the introduction of dose management systems to ensure patient and physician safety is also expected to propel revenue growth of this market over the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Report:

To investigate the competitive landscape – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market.

– product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market. To analyze and research the global market landscape and growth outlook , which includes, revenue, production, consumption, historical and forecast.

, which includes, revenue, production, consumption, historical and forecast. To recognize important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats ( DROT Analysis)( SWOT Analysis).

Analysis)( Analysis). To tactically examine the growth pattern and contribution to the market of every segment.

However adoption of alternative techniques such as ultrasound and an increasing availability of refurbished equipment is expected to hamper revenue growth of the global Fluoroscopy and C – Arms market over the forecast period.

Market performance insights

The global Fluoroscopy and C-Arms market has been segmented by Product Type into C – Arms and Fluoroscopy Devices; by End User into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Specialty Clinics; and by Region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. By Product Type, the Fluoroscopy Devices segment is estimated to reach US$ 944.2 Mn by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. The C – Arms segment is anticipated to reach US$ 3346.3 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. By End User, the Hospitals segment is expected to account for 79.9% revenue share of the global Fluoroscopy and C – Arms market by 2016 end.

Among regions, North America is likely to dominate the global Fluoroscopy and C – Arms market with a projected revenue share estimated to reach US$ 1690.2 Mn by the end of 2024. This market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

The market in Europe is estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 37.4 Mn in 2017 over 2016. The APAC Fluoroscopy and C – Arms market is anticipated to increase 1.4X by the end of 2024. The MEA Fluoroscopy and C – Arms market is expected to be valued at US$ 302.0 Mn by the end of the forecast period, with a CAGR of 2.3% between 2016 and 2024.

