Fluid Handling System Market – Overview and scope, Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2025

The Global Fluid Handling System Market was valued at USD 55.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 87.12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2017 to 2025.

Fluid handling is a technology that gives the player access to more advanced ways to interact with liquids. It enables storage tanks and barrels, providing a way to transport liquids long distances via conveyor belts or railway cargo wagons. Benefits of fluid handling system include â€“ reduced wear, lower maintenance costs, less product loss, longer life.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Integration of IoT with fluid handling system

1.2 Increasing focus on plant automation

1.3 Increasing demand for advanced systems in chemical and wastewater management industries

1.4 Growing demand for different types of pumps in the oil and gas industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Competition from local manufacturers

2.2 High initial setup and operational cost of fluid handling system

Market Segmentation:

The Global Fluid Handling System Market is segmented on the flow meter, pump, control valve, vertical, and region.

1. Flow meter:

1.1 Multiphase

1.2 Magnetic

1.3 Coriolis

1.4 Differential Pressure

1.5 Variable Area

1.6 Ultrasonic

1.7 Thermal

1.8 Vortex

1.9 Turbine

2. By Pump:

2.1 Positive Displacement Pumps

2.2 Centrifugal Pumps

3. By Control Valve:

3.1 Rotary Valve

3.1.1 Ball Valves

3.1.2 Butterfly Valves

3.1.3 Plug Valves

3.2 Linear Valve

3.2.1 Gate Valve

3.2.2 Diaphragm Valve

3.2.3 Other

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Pulp and paper

4.2 Metal and Mining

4.3 Pharmaceutical

4.4 Food and Beverage

4.5 Energy and Power

4.6 Oil and Gas

4.7 Water and Wastewater

4.8 Chemical

4.9 Building and Construction

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Colfax

2. Flowserve

3. Ingersoll-Rand

4. Graco

5. Dover

6. BÃ¼rkert

7. Crane

8. IDEX

9. SPX Flow

10. Alfa Laval

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

