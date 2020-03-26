Fluid Coupling Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2028

The global Fluid Coupling market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fluid Coupling market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

companies profiled in the global fluid coupling market include ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH, Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord Corporation, Fluidomat Limited, Elecon Engineering Company Limited, Transfluid S.p.A., VULKAN Group, and KTR Systems GmbH among others.

The global fluid coupling market is segmented as below:

Global Fluid Coupling Market, by Type

Constant-fill Fluid Couplings

Variable Speed Fluid Couplings

Global Fluid Coupling Market, by Industry

Mining

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Cement

Steel and Metal Processing

Paper, Paperboards and Packaging &Labeling

Power Generation

Others (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater Management)

Global Fluid Coupling Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



