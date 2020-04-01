Flight Tracking System Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

The Flight Tracking System market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Flight Tracking System market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Flight Tracking System market are elaborated thoroughly in the Flight Tracking System market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Flight Tracking System market players.
manufacturers and civil aviation authorities represented by ICAO worked towards the improvement of flight tracking capabilities in aircraft. Regulatory authorities endorsing real-time flight tracking for commercial aircraft is one of the major factors driving the growth of the ADS-B segment.
ADS-B segment expected to remain prominent over the forecast period in the North America flight tracking system market
ADS-B was the dominant segment in terms of revenue in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant through 2026 in North America. The ADS-B segment in the North America flight tracking system market was estimated to be valued at more than US$ 100 Mn in 2016 and is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 120 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The U.S. market is primarily driven by stringent government regulations to equip aircraft with ADS-B capability for enhanced surveillance capabilities. Moreover, rising aircraft production in the country and demand from other regions to equip aircraft with advanced tracking solutions is also driving the growth of the market. Development of ADS-B infrastructure in North America is expected to accelerate the growth of the ADS-B segment over the forecast period. Upcoming projects such as ADS-B infrastructure development are likely to drive the demand for ADS-B systems in Latin America. The need to operate in ADS-B designated airspaces is boosting the demand for ADS-B systems in the Eastern Europe flight tracking system market, while the mandate for ADS-B equipage in aircraft is primarily driving the growth of the ADS-B segment over the forecast period in the Western Europe flight tracking system market.
