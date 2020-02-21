Flexible Polyurethane Foam Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Flexible Polyurethane Foam Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Flexible Polyurethane Foam Market was valued at USD 48.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 85.12 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Flexible Polyurethane Foam market are listed in the report.

Eurofoam

Technomak

SINOPEC Shanghai Gaoqiao

Company

BASF SE

Bayer

Huntsman Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company