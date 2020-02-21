Flexible Foam Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Flexible Foam Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Flexible Foam Market was valued at USD 38.08 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 60.13 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Flexible Foam market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science

Huntsman Corporation

Recticel

Rogers Corporation

Sekisui Alveo AG

The Dow Chemical Company

The Woodbridge Group

Ube Industries