Flavoured Yogurt Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2026

Global flavoured yogurt market is projected to rise to USD 144.31 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising health awareness, introduction of new flavours and changing lifestyles of consumers.

Market Definition: Global Flavoured Yogurt Market

Yogurt is formed by fermenting milk with bacteria. Yogurt when garnished or nourished with flavours derived from various sources such as fruits and vegetables, it is termed as flavoured yogurt. Flavoured yogurts are available in various forms based on criteria like low-fatty or non-fatty, frozen or regular and flavours from different fruits. There has been an increased demand for flavoured yoghurts due to the health benefits offered by it.

Top Key Players:

General Mills Inc., Nestl�, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., ULTIMA FOODS, Chobani, LLC., SODIAAL, M�ller UK & Ireland, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd., Parmalat S.p.A., Chi Limited, Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited, Lausanne Dairies, MENCHIE’S, Cargill, Incorporated., YILI.COM INC., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Nutrition Foundation, DANONE, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., FAGE International S.A., noosa yoghurt, The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation, Yoplait USA, INC, Fonterra Co-operative Group and Arla Foods amba among others.

Market Drivers:

o The shift in consumers’ behaviour towards nutritional value and also giving importance to taste and texture

o Increasing income of consumers and their changing tastes and preferences

o Customers preference of convenience, rather than focus on costs due to their tight packed busy lifestyles

o Innovative and new forms of packaging of flavoured yoghurt attract consumers towards the products, stimulating them to buy it

Market Restraints:

o High levels of preservatives present in the product restraints the growth of the market

o Presence of already established competitors and competition from ice cream & other frozen desserts market hinders the growth of his market

Key Developments in the Market:

o In January 2019, Yoplait, the largest franchise brand of yoghurt and Dunkin’ Donuts have joined hands to launch 4 new breakfast pastry-inspired yogurt flavours which include Boston Kreme Donut, Apple Fritter, French Vanilla Latte and Cinnamon Coffee Roll. These launches would increase the sale the sale of yoghurts, and its uniqueness would help capturing a new segment in the yogurt market.

o In January, 2018.Hormel Foods partnered with Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt to launch its limited-edition peanut butter flavoured frozen yogurt, Skippy. It would be a blend of peanut butter and chocolate brownie flavoured frozen yogurt. This new flavour of yoghurt, would provide a unique taste for customers, and add yet another flavour in yoghurts in the market of flavoured yoghurts.

Market Segmentations:

Global Flavoured Yogurt Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product

o Types

o Distribution Channel

o Ingredients

o Flavors

o Application

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

o Artificial Casings

o Natural Casings

By Types

o Set Yogurt

o Creamy Yogurt

o Baby Yogurt

o Low Fat & No-Fat Yogurt

o Organic Yogurt

o Standard Flavoured Yogurt

o Frozen Yogurt

o Drinking Yogurt

o Strained/Greek Yogurt

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Hyper/Super Market

o Retail Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Specialist Retailers

o Online Stores

o Others

By Ingredients

o Artificial Sweeteners

o Colours

o Fruits

o Bacteria

o Flavours

o Others

By Flavours

o Blueberry

o Strawberry

o Vanilla

o Mango

o Other Flavours

By Application

o Dessert

o Food & Beverage

o Drugs

o Cosmetics

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Flavoured Yogurt Market

Global flavoured yogurt market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flavoured yogurt market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

