Flavor and Fragrance Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Flavor and Fragrance Market. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Givaudan (Switzerland), Firmenich (Switzerland), IFF (United States), Symrise (Germany), Takasago (Japan), WILD Flavors (Germany), Mane (France), Frutarom (Israel), Sensient (United States), Robertet SA (France), T. Hasegawa (United States), Kerry (Ireland), McCormick (United States), Synergy Flavor (United States), Prova (United States), Huabao (China) and Yingyang (China).

Flavor and fragrances are now-a-days considered to be an essential component in various packaged and consumer goods. These products provide a fresh smell of variety of flowers, fruits and essential oils. Mainly used in the toiletries, food and beverages, perfumes, cosmetics, and household products. People are becoming more health conscious that makes the key players mandatory to make their products with natural ingredients and to lower down use of chemicals as much as possible. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Food Safety Authority, and International Fragrance Association (IFRA) are imposing stringent rules and regulations related to the amount of chemicals content in the products and they are also engaged in investigating the products to provide audience with really healthy products. Regulatory bodies provides their certification based on this investigation. These certified products are considered to be more healthy and chemicals free , hence are preferably used by the customers.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for natural ingredients

Overnight industrialization in various sectors like food & beverages, perfumes, soap, detergents and more

Market Trend

New variety i.e. mixed combination of flavor and fragrances is gaining attraction in the market

Technological Advancement in R&D sector to make more favorable and innovative changes

Restraints

Variations in the prices of raw material

Stringent government regulations

Opportunities

Continuous increasing investments by key players

Increasing applicability in the different sectors

To comprehend Global Flavor and Fragrance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Flavor and Fragrance market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

