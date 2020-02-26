Flat Glass Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Flat Glass market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Flat Glass market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Flat Glass market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Flat Glass market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Flat Glass market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Flat Glass market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Notable Developments

The growing demand for flat glass in the residential sector has paved way for new developments in recent times.

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd has transcended as an important vendor across the global market. Availability of solar photovoltaic glass has helped the company in ascending on the ladder of revenue generation. Furthermore, research and development initiatives of Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd have also been a matter of recognition for the company.

The vendors operating in the global flat glass market are capitalising on the recurring need for glass across the residential sector. Colour-coated has become extremely popular across the residential and commercial sector. Focus on aesthetics across these sectors has enabled market vendors to experiment with innovative marketing hacks.

Global Flat Glass Market: Growth Drivers

Growing Need for Preserving Monuments and Historical Palaces Preserving the architectural grandeur of historical palaces and monuments has become a matter of importance for state authorities. Several of these palaces have been damaged due to human and environmental factors, and timely repair is crucial to maintain their finesse. Since a large part of these repairs involves the use of flat glass, the demand within the global market is set to rise at a sturdy pace. There is little contention about the use of flat glass in multiple industries including constructions, interior designing, and art and craft. Considering the factors mentioned above, it is logical to believe that the market vendors have several growth opportunities they can capitalise upon.

Translucent Flat Glass to Gain Increased Popularity Artists have emerged as prominent consumers of flat glass, and this trend shall aid market growth. The use of transparent and translucent flat glass for painting, calligraphy, and manifestation of other art forms has generated increased market demand. Flat glass can easily be embossed or engraved with various designs and carvings, making it an attractive item for street artists. The presence of a large-scale industry for glass manufacturing has given a thrust to the growth of the global flat glass market. Growing popularity of glass-based art forms shall also play a part in driving sales across the market.

The global flat glass market is segmented by:

Product Type

Insulated Glass

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

End-user Industry

Construction

Automotive

Other End-user Industries

