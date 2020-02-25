Flat Glass Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

TMR Research has very recently published a new research report that provides in detail information about the inner working dynamics of the global flat glass market. The research report divides the global flat glass market in five key geographical regions namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these regional segments, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share in the global market for the give assessment period of 2019 to 2029. The growth of the regional market is primarily attributed to the booming construction industry in the Southeastern Asian nations.

Moreover, with the growing infrastructural developments happening across nations such as India, China, Bangladesh, and Malaysia are also expected to contribute considerably in the development of flat glass market in the Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa region is also expected to show great promise in the development of its domestic flat glass market. With increasing investments in the construction and infrastructural developments, the region is expected to experience a considerable demand for flat glasses in the next few years. For instance, the government of Kenya announced an investment of US$14.5 billion for the development of a technology hub in its capital Nairobi. The projection received an additional US$100 million from Microsoft as funding. Such developments and activities are thus expected to create great opportunities of growth for the flat glass market in the region.

The TMR Research report on the global flat glass market offers insights on the key factors that are influencing its overall development. One of the biggest driving factor for the market growth has been increasing demand for preservation of historical monuments and architectural monuments. Numerous such places and monuments have been destroyed or damged due to environmental and human intervention. Thus, their timely repair is extremely important from both sentimental and cultural point of view.

Since, majority of these repairs need flat glass, there has been a growing demand for the same. This has thus helped in promoting the development of the global flat glass market in recent years. Moreover, activities of construction, infrastructural developments, and industrial activities too require flat glass at various stages. With considerable rise in all such activities, the demand for flat glass is expected to grow and thus help in the overall development of the global market.

Preference of Artists to Give Market Much Needed Impetus

Another key trend that has been observed in the global glass market is its growing demand from artists and painters. They prominently use flat glass for their work and this trend is expected to help in pushing the development of the global market in the next few years.

The use of flat glass has considerably grown for activities such as manifestation of different art forms, calligraphy, and painting among others. Majority of these activities are preferred to be done on translucent or transparent flat glass. It can also be engrave quite easily with different carvings and designs. This feature makes it an ideal choice for street artists. This too has helped in driving the development of the global flat glass market in recent years.

Retaining Brand Loyalty is Key for Market Leaders

The competitive landscape of the global flat glass market is dominated by a few notable brand names. The vendor landscape is fragmented because of the presence of several key players. These leading companies are expected to provide high end and more advanced and sturdier products in order to retain brand loyalty and also improve sales.

Some of the key players in the global flat glass market are Xinyi Glass Holding Limited, Vitro, Sisecam Group, SCHOTT AG, and Gaurdian Industries among others.

