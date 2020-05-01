Fishing Rods Market to Receive a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands – Key players includes TIEMCO Ltd.; TICA FISHING TACKLE.; St. Croix Rods; SHIMANO INC; others

Fishing Rods Market: Inclusive Insight

Global fishing rods market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.82% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The Fishing Rods Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Fishing Rods market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: TIEMCO Ltd.; TICA FISHING TACKLE.; St. Croix Rods; SHIMANO INC; POKEE FISHING TACKLE; Ryobi Limited.; Preston Innovation; AFTCO; SAGE; Pure Fishing, Inc.; S.C. ADDYA & CO. PVT. LTD.; R. L. Winston Rod Company; Guangdong Viva Fishing Tackle Industry Co., Ltd; JiuYu Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd.; Cashion Fishing Rods; Kistler Custom Fishing Rods; American Pride Fishing Products; Moonshine Rod Company.; Vision Group Ltd; Rawson Fishing Ltd.; among others.

In August 2019, Lew’s Holdings Corporation announced the acquisition of Fox International. This acquisition will be beneficial for both the businesses as it will help them to enhance their geographical reach, increase RD capabilities and will allow them to offer different range of products to their customer. This will also strengthen their position in the market

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Fishing Rods Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Fishing Rods Industry market:

– The Fishing Rods Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Fishing Rods Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Spinning Rods, Fly Fishing Rods, Casting Rods, Others), Raw Material (Bamboo, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Others), Application (Competitive Casting, Recreational, Commercial, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Fishing rods are mainly used by the fishermen for the purpose of catching fish. These fishing rods are easy stick or pole at the end of a hook & are usually long & flexible. These rods are usually made of woods, fiberglass, steel, or plastics. In order to attract fish, bait or lures, one or more hooks are attached to the line. Some of the common types of the fishing rods are spinning rods, fly fishing rods, casting rods, and other.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of angling competitions worldwide will accelerate the market growth

Rising fishing centered vacations acts as a market driver

Growing trend of ice fishing is also expected to enhance the growth of this market

Rising demand for fishing rods due to their ability to cast baits in distant water will also surge the market demand in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Strict government rules and regulations associated with the fishing will hamper the market growth

Rising awareness about the destruction caused by fishing; this factor will also restrain the market growth

Increasing Disposable Income

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Fishing Rods Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Fishing Rods Industry Production by Regions

– Global Fishing Rods Industry Production by Regions

– Global Fishing Rods Industry Revenue by Regions

– Fishing Rods Industry Consumption by Regions

Fishing Rods Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Fishing Rods Industry Production by Type

– Global Fishing Rods Industry Revenue by Type

– Fishing Rods Industry Price by Type

Fishing Rods Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Fishing Rods Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Fishing Rods Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Fishing Rods Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Fishing Rods Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Fishing Rods Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Fishing Rods industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

