Fish Protein Concentrate Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2027

Key Players

Bio-marine Ingredients, TripleNine Group, Omega Protein Corporation, QINGDAO FUTURE GROUP, NORSILDMEL AS, Epax, Pelagia AS, Huzhou Zhenlu Biological Products Co., Ltd, SOPROPECHE, Colpex International Inc. and others.

Opportunities for market participants in global fish protein concentrate market:

As the high protein food products have become favorite among the consumers, the demand for high protein ingredients such as fish protein concentrate on increasing in the food processing industry. For the manufacturers of fish protein concentrate, this will be the beneficial opportunities to gain the desired success in global fish protein concentrate market. Besides, the growth of biomedical products to complete the demand of nutrients is also an advantageous market scenario for the market participants in the business of fish protein concentrate.

Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global fish protein concentrate market by showing the highest value share due to growth in consumption of high protein diets in the region. Whereas, Europe followed by North America, is also showing the significant value share in global fish protein concentrate market and the major reason is the highly developed food and beverages industry in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global fish protein concentrate market due to increasing spending on food products and growth in the non-vegetarian population.

