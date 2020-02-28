Fire Suppression Market Recent Trends, Development, Growth & Forecast 2018-2028

Fire Suppression Market – Introduction

Fire suppression is defined as the process of reducing heat released from the fire and limiting it from spreading further. A fire suppression system is a product that extinguishes and prevents the spread of fire across an enclosure or facility. The global fire suppression market is anticipated to accelerate at a rapid pace owing to the swelling demand from fire risk-prone industries, including oil and gas exploration, manufacturing, and energy and power. These industries hold the potential to bring significant traction to fire prevention and protection systems. Furthermore, burgeoning need for highly safeguard structures and minimal loss during fire incidences are favoring the growth of fire suppression market. Such factors pushed the fire suppression market to value roughly US$ 60 billion in 2018. Enhanced fire safety standards backed by stringent regulations are likely to set the tone for considerable growth in fire suppression market.

Fire Suppression Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the global fire suppression market are Firefly, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Robert Bosch, S&S Fire Suppression Systems, Lehavot HaBashan, Technoswitch United Technologies, Gentex, Siemens, Hochiki, Minimax Viking, Halma, and Securiton AG.

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of fire suppression market include:

In September 2018, a leading player in fire suppression system market, Technoswitch, launched vehicle and kitchen fire suppression kits. Technoswitch expanded its product portfolio with the addition of Rotarex FireDETEC range of pre-engineered fire detection and suppression systems.

In May 2018, Ireland-based HVAC company, Johnson Controls, launched an innovative 70 bar gaseous fire suppression system named SAPPHIRE PLUS. SAPPHIRE PLUS is designed to augment fire safety performance in high value areas, including power plants, medical facilities, telecommunications, transport, IT, and medical facilities.

In May 2018, Lehavot, a leading provider of high-quality fire protection systems launched UNECE R107-certified BusShield advanced fire protection suite.

Fire Suppression Market Dynamics

Altering Building Infrastructure & Advent of Industry 4.0 to Fuel Adoption of Advanced Suppression Systems

With manufacturers increasingly aligning their new products with the ever-evolving regulatory reforms and altering building infrastructures, adoption of advanced fire suppression systems is growing. Additionally, growing need for the development of more effective fire safety method has prompted fire suppression companies to develop innovative, superior and eco-friendly systems. The accelerating technology innovations and integration of IoT and cloud-based solutions are necessitating the development and adoption of cost-effective high-tech fire suppression systems in today’s smart building constructions. An automatic fire suppression system can prevent fire from spreading, without requiring human intervention.

Rigid Government Regulations Favoring Growth in Fire Suppression Market

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), growing fire incidences in the United States prompted them to enact guidelines mandating deployment of fire suppression system in commercial business infrastructures. As a result of this enactment, organizations are increasingly deploying fire suppression systems, such as sprinklers. Additionally, NFPA also requires industries to consider regular maintenance and has made training of personnel compulsory for clean agent fire suppression system. A recently announced US federal tax reform will aid small business annually, and large business entities for five years in retrofitting fire suppression sprinkler systems, which can fuel adoption of these systems. Additionally, UNECE R107 made fire suppression mandatory for buses and coaches. Such favorable reforms are likely to fuel the adoption of fire protection equipment and systems, which in turn, will fuel growth in fire suppression market.

Lack of Awareness & High Capital Investment Impeding Growth in Fire Suppression Market

Lack of awareness pertaining to diverse fire suppression solutions, such as fire detectors, fire sprinklers, especially in the underdeveloped regions is hampering the market growth. Moreover, as fire suppression systems require large capital investment, several small-scale organizations and companies remain reluctant towards the adoption of such systems. These factors are limiting the growth in fire suppression market, however, several fire protection product and system manufactures are increasingly incorporating advanced technology to develop cost-effective solutions. Some companies are also organizing fire-safety drills and informative seminars and programs to create increased awareness about fire suppression solutions.

Fire Suppression Market – Segmentation

Based on product, the global fire suppression market is segmented into:

Fire Detectors and Control Panels

Fire Sprinklers, Nozzles, Caps, and Control Heads

Fire Suppressors

Based on suppression reagent, the global fire suppression market is segmented into:

Chemical

Gaseous

Water

Foam

Based on sector the global fire suppression market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

