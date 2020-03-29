Fire Pump Test Meters Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2027

Fire Pump Test Meters Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Fire Pump Test Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fire Pump Test Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fire Pump Test Meters Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

market segmentation on the basis of pipe size, body type, end use and region.

The fire pump test meters market is expected to witness significant value and volume growth during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for fire protection system and rapid industrialisation in various countries around the world.

The global fire pump test meters market report starts with an overview of the fire pump test meters market in terms of value and volume. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the fire pump test meters market.

On the basis of pipe size, the fire pump test meters market has been segmented into 1-5 inches, 5.1-9 inches and 9.1-12 inches. On the basis of body type, the fire pump test meters market has been segmented into grooved, flanged and others. On the basis of end use, the fire pump test meters market has been segmented into oil, gas & chemicals, power generation, manufacturing, fire protection, pulp & paper, and other industries.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the fire pump test meters market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis covering the key trends prevalent in the global fire pump test meters market.

The next section of the global fire pump test meters market report covers a detailed analysis of the fire pump test meters market across various countries in the region. It provides an outlook for the fire pump test meters market for 2019–2027, and sets the forecast within the context of the fire pump test meters market. This study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the fire pump test meters market as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing fire pump test meters market in each region. The key regions and countries assessed in the fire pump test meters market report include North America (the U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia & the Rest of Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia & the rest of APEJ) and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa & the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the fire pump test meters market across various regions globally for the period 2019 –2027. We have considered 2018 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the fire pump test meters market is expected to grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the global fire pump test meters market, we have triangulated the outcomes of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global fire pump test meters market has been split into a number of segments. All segments on the basis of pipe size, body type, end use and region have been analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contribution of each individual segment to the growth of the fire pump test meters market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global fire pump test meters market.

In addition, another key feature of the global fire pump test meters market report includes the analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market, however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global fire pump test meters market.

In the final section of the global fire pump test meters market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the fire pump test meters market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment of the fire pump test meters supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the fire pump test meters market. Some of the key competitors covered in the fire pump test meters market report are GVI Flow, Victaulic Company, Rapidrop Global, Ltd., Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc., Gerand Engineering, MECON GmbH, Ayvaz, Badger Meter, Inc., Anvil International and Akron Brass.

