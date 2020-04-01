Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Assessment of the Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market

The recent study on the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the fire protection systems business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the stringent safety regulations by government institutions for the installation of fire protection systems. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the fire protection systems market on the basis of regions. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The fire protection systems market was segmented on the basis of oil & gas operational sectors (upstream, midstream, and downstream). These operational sectors are further divided into onshore and offshore applications for fire protection systems. The onshore upstream operational sector comprises onshore drilling rigs, whereas offshore upstream operational sector includes offshore platforms, drill ships, and offshore oil rigs. The onshore midstream operational sector includes accommodation areas and pipelines, while offshore midstream operational sector includes FPSO, LNG carriers, and offshore support and supply vessels. The downstream operational sector has been sub-segmented into four applications: production vessels, production platforms, refineries, and petrochemicals. The fire protection systems market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the fire protection systems market.

Key players in the fire protection systems market include 3M, Blaze Manufacturing Solutions Ltd., Consilium AB Publ., Danfoss Semco A/S, Deluge Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Emerson Electric Co. (Net Safety Monitoring Inc., Spectrex Inc.), Fike Corporation, Fire Protection Engineering A/S, Gielle Srl, Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Controls plc, KEVTA Fire Systems, Inc., Knowsley SK Limited, Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, MSA Safety Incorporated, Orcus Fire & Risk, Inc., Semco Maritime A/S, Siemens AG, SK Fire Safety Group B.V., Trelleborg AB, Tyco International Ltd. (Oldham SAS, Water Mist Engineering AS), Ultra Fog AB, Unisafe Fire Protection Specialists LLC, United Technologies Corporation (Autronica Fire & Security A/S, Detector Electronics Corporation (Det-Tronics), Marioff Corporation Oy), and Wilhelmsen Ships Service. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: North America

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: Europe

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: Middle East and Africa

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: Asia Pacific

Global Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) Market: South and Central America

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market establish their foothold in the current Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market solidify their position in the Fire Protection Systems (for Oil and Gas) market?

