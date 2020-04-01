Finished Lubricants Market 2020: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2020-2051

Global Finished Lubricants Market Viewpoint

In this Finished Lubricants market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

ExxonMobil

Chemtura

Chevron

NexLube

BP

Total

Idemitsu Kosan

Fuchs

Ashland Valvoline

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Lukoil

Petronas

Amsoil

Pertamina

CNPC

Sinopec

Delian Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Mineral Oil Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

Bio-Based Lubricants

Greases

Segment by Application

Power Generation Units

Hydraulic Equipments

Transportation

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Others

