Field Service Management Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Field Service Management Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global field service management market was valued at USD 2.45 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.28 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Field Service Management market are listed in the report.

Accruent

Acumatica

Astea

ClickSoftware

Comarch

Connect My World

Coresystems (Switzerland)

FieldAware

GEOCONCEPT

IBM

IFS

Infor

Jobber

Kickserv

Microsoft

Oracle

OverIT

Praxedo

Salesforce

SAP

ServiceMax

ServiceNow

ServicePower

ServiceTitan