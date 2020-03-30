Field Refrigerator And Freezers Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period until 2025

Global Field Refrigerator and Freezers Market: Introduction

To combat the drastic environmental conditions and preserve food, field refrigerator and freezers are widely used in the military sector. Field refrigerator and freezers find their application in barracks, military mess, and army camps. The temperature distribution in field refrigerator and freezers is achieved by forced air ventilation system coupled with the powerful compressor cooling. Field refrigerator and freezers can maintain temperature as low as 0oC. Field refrigerator and freezers have a lining with non-removable stainless steel, which ensures hygiene and preserve the stored foodstuff or any other edibles without altering the smell and taste (in case of food). Also, this system can be easily removed from the equipment when it is not in use, which in turn helps in reducing the cost of repair and replacement. Normally the field refrigerator and freezers are attached with four wheels that help in easy and safe transportation.

Due to limited reserve battery power and lack of solar energy all the time as well as in every place, electric based field refrigerator and freezers dominate the energy source segment of the global market. On the basis of capacity, 400 liters – 800 liters field refrigerator and freezers lead the segment. Based on design, solid refrigerator and freezers segment dominates the market. However, the rotational segment is expected to gain traction in near future.

Global Field Refrigerator and Freezers Market: Dynamics

The need for continuous mobility of the military troops due to increase in global conflicts across is expected to drive the growth of global field refrigerator and freezer market. Moreover, the growing demand for highly durable and mobile support equipment to maintain the minimum living standards in the extreme climatic conditions is anticipated to upsurge the demand of field refrigerator and freezers over the forecast period. Additionally, features like electronic temperature control system, temperature deviation alarm, removable gasket, Wi-Fi to control and monitor the system on the move and lockable doors are expected to propel the growth of field refrigerator and freezers market.

Global Field Refrigerator and Freezers Market: Segmentation

Global field refrigerator and freezers market can be segmented on the basis of energy source, design, capacity, end-use, sales channel, and regions. On the basis of energy source, the market can be segmented into electric, battery, and solar energy. Electric energy source can be further segmented into AC, DC, and AC/DC. On the basis of design, the global field refrigerator and freezer market can be segmented into solid and rotational. On the basis of capacity, the market can be segmented into less than 100 liters, 100 liters – 400 liters, 400 liters – 800 liters, and 800 liters and above. On the basis of end use, the global field refrigerator and freezer can be segmented into food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. On the basis of sales channel, the global field refrigerator and freezers market can be segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket. On the basis of regions, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Field Refrigerator and Freezers Market: Region wise Outlook

Based on regions, North America is estimated to be a promising revenue generating region in the global field refrigerator and freezer market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of field refrigerator and freezers in this region. Globally, China has the biggest active army, which in turn is expected to escalate the demand for field refrigerator and freezers in this region. Europe is expected to witness sluggish growth in the field refrigerator and freezers market over the forecast period owing to reduction in their defense budget. Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a significant rate during the upcoming decades.

Global Field Refrigerator and Freezers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global field refrigerator and freezers market are as follows:

Dometic Group

Klinge Corporation

CSafe Global

Oztiryakiler

Engel Australia Pty. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.

