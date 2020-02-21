Fiberglass Mold Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Fiberglass Mold Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Fiberglass Mold Market was valued at USD 278.52 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 528.36 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.35 % from 2018 to 2026.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Fiberglass Mold market are listed in the report.

Gurit Holding AG

Dencam Composites

Norco Composites & GRP

Janicki Industries

TPI Composites

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Indutch Composites Technology

Shandong Shaungyi Technology