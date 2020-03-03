Fiber-reinforced Composites Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2028

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Fiber-reinforced Composites industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Fiber-reinforced Composites as well as some small players.

competition landscape of the fiber-reinforced composites market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for fiber-reinforced composites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual type and end-use industry segments in all regions. Key players operating in the fiber-reinforced composites market are BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Owens Corning, Toray Industries Inc., TPI Composites, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited, Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, RTP Company, Enduro Composites, Inc., COTESA GmbH, HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., and The Quadrant Group of Companies. Major players are adopting strategies such as increase in production capacities, geographical expansion, and upgrades in the existing solutions and offerings.

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the fiber-reinforced composites market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segments of the fiber-reinforced composites market. Market size and forecast for each fiber type, matrix, and end-use industry segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights and recognizing business expansion opportunities.

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Product

Short Fiber-reinforced Composites

Long Fiber/Continuous Reinforced Composites

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Matrix

Polymer Matrix

Metal Matrix

Non-metal Matrix

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Others

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Thailand Malaysia Vietnam Singapore Indonesia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of the fiber-reinforced composites market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify market growth opportunities and analyze market developments

The report offers a list of key developments in the fiber-reinforced composites market

The report mentions a list of key factors for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for growth of the fiber-reinforced composites market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis regarding investments and price trends that are likely to impact the outlook for the global fiber-reinforced composites market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

The Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. Moreover, strengths and weaknesses of the fiber-reinforced composite market have also been analyzed.

Important Key questions answered in Fiber-reinforced Composites market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Fiber-reinforced Composites in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Fiber-reinforced Composites market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Fiber-reinforced Composites market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber-reinforced Composites product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fiber-reinforced Composites , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber-reinforced Composites in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Fiber-reinforced Composites competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fiber-reinforced Composites breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Fiber-reinforced Composites market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber-reinforced Composites sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.